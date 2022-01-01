Glitzhome Grid Cotton Woven Tassel Throw Blanket - Coral Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Grid Cotton Woven Tassel Throw Blanket - Coral Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Grid Cotton Woven Tassel Throw Blanket - Coral Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Grid Cotton Woven Tassel Throw Blanket - Coral Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Grid Cotton Woven Tassel Throw Blanket - Coral

60 x 50 inUPC: 0694132710325
Purchase Options

Product Details

With geometry, grid and check different designs, these optional throws all feature cozy weave texture and stylish tassel trim. All-season blanket is perfect for extra warmth in cold winter nights or a wrap for chilly fall mornings.

  • Coral pink color
  • Cold water wash, do not iron
  • Machine washable use stain/spot remover if needed

Material: 100% cotton

Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W, 1.21 lbs.