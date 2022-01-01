Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Grid Cotton Woven Tassel Throw Blanket - Coral
60 x 50 inUPC: 0694132710325
Purchase Options
Product Details
With geometry, grid and check different designs, these optional throws all feature cozy weave texture and stylish tassel trim. All-season blanket is perfect for extra warmth in cold winter nights or a wrap for chilly fall mornings.
- Coral pink color
- Cold water wash, do not iron
- Machine washable use stain/spot remover if needed
Material: 100% cotton
Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W, 1.21 lbs.