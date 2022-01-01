Glitzhome Halloween Metal Trucks Garland Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Halloween Metal Trucks Garland Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Halloween Metal Trucks Garland Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Halloween Metal Trucks Garland

1 ctUPC: 0694132714315
Purchase Options

Product Details

Decorate for the Halloween with rustic accents that keep your space festive and fun. Metal Truck Garland features a jute strand adorned with shaped metal trucks. Hang this garland strand on your mantel, or place it as part of a centerpiece on a table for a fabulous, festive look.

  • Item size: 72"L X 0.39"W X 5.91"H
  • Material: 90%Iron, 10%Burlap
  • Features a jute strand adorned with eight shaped metal trucks;
  • Decorate for the holiday season with galvanized accents that keep your space festive and fun;
  • Overall length 6 ft with 8 metal trucks;
  • Primarily made out of iron, for indoor use