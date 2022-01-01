Decorate for the Halloween with rustic accents that keep your space festive and fun. Metal Truck Garland features a jute strand adorned with shaped metal trucks. Hang this garland strand on your mantel, or place it as part of a centerpiece on a table for a fabulous, festive look.

Item size: 72"L X 0.39"W X 5.91"H

Material: 90%Iron, 10%Burlap

Features a jute strand adorned with eight shaped metal trucks;

Decorate for the holiday season with galvanized accents that keep your space festive and fun;

Overall length 6 ft with 8 metal trucks;

Primarily made out of iron, for indoor use