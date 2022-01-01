Glitzhome Hammered Metal Tree Collar - Red Perspective: front
Glitzhome Hammered Metal Tree Collar - Red Perspective: left
Glitzhome Hammered Metal Tree Collar - Red Perspective: right
Glitzhome Hammered Metal Tree Collar - Red Perspective: top
Glitzhome Hammered Metal Tree Collar - Red

22 inUPC: 0694132714231
Add the final touch to your modern Christmas with this red hammered tree collar. It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the trees stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.

  • Size:21.65"L X 21.65"W X 9.65"H
  • Handcrafted from hammered iron. Traditional red add a festive touch to your holiday
  • Simply assembly required, breaking down into 3 pieces for easy storage after the holiday
  • Designed to fit any 6ft high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 21"D