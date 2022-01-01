Add the final touch to your modern Christmas with this red hammered tree collar. It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the trees stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.

Size:21.65"L X 21.65"W X 9.65"H

Handcrafted from hammered iron. Traditional red add a festive touch to your holiday

Simply assembly required, breaking down into 3 pieces for easy storage after the holiday

Designed to fit any 6ft high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 21"D