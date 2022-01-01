Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Hammered Metal Tree Collar - Silver
22 inUPC: 0694132714233
Purchase Options
Product Details
Add the final touch to your modern Christmas with this silver hammered tree collar. It slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the trees stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.
- Size: 21.65"L X 21.65"W X 9.65"H
- Handcrafted from hammered iron, brings luxury and modern to your Christmas tree
- Simply assembly required. Breaks down into 3 pieces for easy storage after the holiday
- Designed to fit any 6ft high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 21"D