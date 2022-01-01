This Paw Stocking Holder, made of durable metal and painted in bright color, is perfect for hanging your Christmas stockings! Suitable for decorate the Christmas tree at home, orin a restaurant, hotel, club, bar, and so on during Christmas. This beautiful stocking holder rests easily on your mantel. The hook for hanging your stockings.

Materials: 80% MDF, 20% Iron

Dimensions:5.31 Inch x 3.50 Inch x 6.3 Inch

Weight: 1.43 Pounds