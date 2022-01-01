Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Handcrafted Paw Christmas Stocking Holder - Red
1 ctUPC: 0695265883494
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Paw Stocking Holder, made of durable metal and painted in bright color, is perfect for hanging your Christmas stockings! Suitable for decorate the Christmas tree at home, orin a restaurant, hotel, club, bar, and so on during Christmas. This beautiful stocking holder rests easily on your mantel. The hook for hanging your stockings.
Materials: 80% MDF, 20% Iron
Dimensions:5.31 Inch x 3.50 Inch x 6.3 Inch
Weight: 1.43 Pounds