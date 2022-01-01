Glitzhome Handmade Acrylic Cable Knit Pillow Cover - Gray Perspective: front
Glitzhome Handmade Acrylic Cable Knit Pillow Cover - Gray Perspective: back
Glitzhome Handmade Acrylic Cable Knit Pillow Cover - Gray Perspective: left
Glitzhome Handmade Acrylic Cable Knit Pillow Cover - Gray Perspective: right
Glitzhome Handmade Acrylic Cable Knit Pillow Cover - Gray

18 inUPC: 0697125530607
Product Details

This Pillow Cover is delicate and special. It is handmade and designed with cable knit. Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture with button closed on back. Perfect for home decoration and centerpiece in your living room.

  • Gray color
  • Button closed
  • Cold water wash, do not iron
  • Use stain/spot remover if needed

Material: 100% acrylic

Size: 18 in. L x 18 in. W, 0.84 lbs.