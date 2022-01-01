Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Handmade Acrylic Cable Knit Pillow Cover - Gray
18 inUPC: 0697125530607
Product Details
This Pillow Cover is delicate and special. It is handmade and designed with cable knit. Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture with button closed on back. Perfect for home decoration and centerpiece in your living room.
- Gray color
- Button closed
- Cold water wash, do not iron
- Use stain/spot remover if needed
Material: 100% acrylic
Size: 18 in. L x 18 in. W, 0.84 lbs.