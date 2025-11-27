The glass pumpkins are 100% handmade. Shaping with rolling the hot glass on a marver. Blow into the pipe tube to make the glass expand till the parison is created. All the process are finished by professional crafter. Might be slight differences in size and color because it is not possible to control every factor during crafting the pumpkin by hand but it will make your pumpkin custom and unique just like Da Vinci drawing eggs, no eggs will be the same.

Drop proof package has passed hundreds of tests and is provided in order to avoid breakage/damage during delivery to customers this is designed especially for glass items for any defective item, claim new replacement with our guarantee.

Settle into the season with your very own custom pumpkin begin to awaken your interior spaces, and delight in the beginning of seasonal decoration and admiration.

Glass pumpkin is perfect for celebrating fall harvest and Halloween.