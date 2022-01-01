Glitzhome Hanging Wood Gas Pump Birdhouse - Green
Product Details
With this birdhouse, you are not only enhancing your garden but also offering your feathered friends a cozy home. A wonderful gift for any bird or nature lover and a perfect addition to your deck or patio. We offer you and your bird friends a 100% satisfaction guarantee for this birdhouse. To hang this birdhouse, simply attach the ring hole to a desired location (tree, house, banner, etc.) with rope or hook. Featuring an easy open back for cleaning, it can be cleaned out per season to make room for the next house guest. It has a rustic theme and flower design for a more charming outdoor garden environment. This hand-crafted gas pump-style design makes this birdhouse a creative and interesting choice for any backyard, patio or garden.
- Designed to fit the outdoor garden environment
- Easy to hang and clean
- Rustic Style
Materials: 85% MDF; 5% Iron; 5% Rubber; 5% Wood
Dimensions: 6 Inch Length x 5 Inch Width x 13.75 Inch Height
Weight: 2.5 Pounds
The Diameter of The Round Hole: 1.18 Inches
The Size of The Back Cleaning Door: 1.57 x 2.4 Inches