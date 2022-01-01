With this birdhouse, you are not only enhancing your garden but also offering your feathered friends a cozy home.Wonderful gift for any bird or nature lover and perfect addition to your deck or patio.We offer you and your bird friends a 100% satisfaction guarantee for this birdhouse. To hang this birdhouse, simply attach the ring hole to a desired location (tree, house, banner, etc.) with rope or hook. Featuring an easy open back for cleaning,it can be cleaned out per season to make room for the next house guest.It is in rustic theme and flower design for a more charming outdoor garden environment.This hand-crafted farmhouse barn-style design with distressed solid wood body and rustic metal roof will add funs to your backyard and offer a safe and cozy home for your lovely feathered friends.

Made of Wood and Metal

Size: 9.00"L X 5.25"W X 10.25"H; Weight: 2.4lb

The diameter of the round hole: 1.18"

The size of the back cleaning door: 1.57" X 2.4"

Desiged to fit the Outdoor Garden Environment

Easy for Hanging and cleaning

Rustic Style