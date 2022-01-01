Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign - Dark Blue / White
42 inUPC: 0694132714503
Enhance your Holiday decor with this happy HANUKKAH Vertical Sign. Festive phrases in White with eye-catching fonts on dark blue background. Religious and festal emblems like the menorah will fill your Hanukkah celebration with Light and Love.
- Size:7.76"L X 0.47"W X 42"H
- This decor makes a unique home decor item.
- The porch sign will brighten any space in your home — ideal for indoor or covered porch.
- With hooks and jute rope on the back, you could hang it on the wall or lean it against the wall.
- No assembly required