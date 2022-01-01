Glitzhome Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign - Dark Blue / White Perspective: front
Glitzhome Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign - Dark Blue / White
Glitzhome Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign - Dark Blue / White
Glitzhome Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign - Dark Blue / White
Glitzhome Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign - Dark Blue / White
Glitzhome Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign - Dark Blue / White

42 inUPC: 0694132714503
Product Details

Enhance your Holiday decor with this happy HANUKKAH Vertical Sign. Festive phrases in White with eye-catching fonts on dark blue background. Religious and festal emblems like the menorah will fill your Hanukkah celebration with Light and Love.

  • Size:7.76"L X 0.47"W X 42"H
  • This decor makes a unique home decor item.
  • The porch sign will brighten any space in your home — ideal for indoor or covered porch.
  • With hooks and jute rope on the back, you could hang it on the wall or lean it against the wall.
  • No assembly required