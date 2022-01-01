Put some Hanukkah spirit in your porch with this wooden porch sign. Menorah and lettering are printed on the sign, it's perfect for holiday celebrations. Use it to decorate the home, porch, entryway and more.

Size:14.92"L X 24.02"W X 1.46"H

Two functions, as a standing porch sign or wall decoration

Real wood frame and easel, not too heavy but sturdy.

Material: 50% MDF, 50% solid wood