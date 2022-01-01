Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign
1 ctUPC: 0694132714504
Product Details
Put some Hanukkah spirit in your porch with this wooden porch sign. Menorah and lettering are printed on the sign, it's perfect for holiday celebrations. Use it to decorate the home, porch, entryway and more.
- Size:14.92"L X 24.02"W X 1.46"H
- Two functions, as a standing porch sign or wall decoration
- Real wood frame and easel, not too heavy but sturdy.
- Material: 50% MDF, 50% solid wood