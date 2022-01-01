Glitzhome Happy Easter Wooden Block Table Decor Perspective: front
Glitzhome Happy Easter Wooden Block Table Decor Perspective: back
Glitzhome Happy Easter Wooden Block Table Decor Perspective: left
Glitzhome Happy Easter Wooden Block Table Decor Perspective: right
Glitzhome Happy Easter Wooden Block Table Decor

9.5 inUPC: 0694132712825
Product Details

  • The blocks are skillfully crafted by hand starting with cutting the MDF to size, sanding the raw materials, and hand painting the base.
  • Happy EASTER word sign with a bunny Printing.
  • This makes a perfect housewarming gift as well as a beautiful Easter gift.
  • Perfect piece for your dining table

Material: 95% MDF, 5% Glitter

Dimensions: 9.50 in W x1.38 in D x7.48 in H