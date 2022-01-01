Glitzhome Happy Easter Wooden Garland Perspective: front
Glitzhome Happy Easter Wooden Garland
Glitzhome Happy Easter Wooden Garland
Glitzhome Happy Easter Wooden Garland
Glitzhome Happy Easter Wooden Garland

6.5 ftUPC: 0694132712847
Product Details

This garland is perfect for your front door or your walls. It is great for a party. Bring Easter charm to your space with the help of this uniquely designed garland. Instantly spruce up your tree or mantle. Handmade design Perfect decor for any occasion. Add to a decorative holiday centerpiece.

  • No assembly required

Size: 78.00"W * 0.59"D * 5.43"H
Material: 90% MDF 10% ROPE