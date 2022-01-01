Create your own witchy scene with these Halloween wall decor. Illuminated by warm white LED lights, then it will adds festive touch to your Halloween Festival.

Item size: 23.9"L X 0.94"W X 14.13"H

Material: 100% Wood

Crafted of solid wood for durability;

Illuminated by warm white LED lights, adds festive touch to your Halloween;

12 bulbs with tangerine light and 2AA batteries are needed;

Crafted of solid wood for durability;

High-quality prints.