Glitzhome Happy Halloween Wooden Wall Decor With Warm White LED Lights
24 inUPC: 0694132714780
Product Details
Create your own witchy scene with these Halloween wall decor. Illuminated by warm white LED lights, then it will adds festive touch to your Halloween Festival.
- Item size: 23.9"L X 0.94"W X 14.13"H
- Material: 100% Wood
- Crafted of solid wood for durability;
- Illuminated by warm white LED lights, adds festive touch to your Halloween;
- 12 bulbs with tangerine light and 2AA batteries are needed;
- High-quality prints.