Glitzhome Happy Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign
Glitzhome Happy Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign Perspective: back
Glitzhome Happy Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign Perspective: left
Glitzhome Happy Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign Perspective: right
Glitzhome Happy Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign Perspective: top
Glitzhome Happy Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Happy Hanukkah Wooden Porch Sign

60 in
Product Details

This large outdoor sign with artistic typeface looks great standing by a front door, hanging in a mud room, or gracing an entryway! It also looks great for the porch, foyer, garage, or patio. Each sign comes with a rope on the back for easy hanging.

  • Easy assembly required
  • A unique home decor item
  • The porch sign will brighten any space in your home - ideal for indoor or covered porch
  • With hooks and jute rope on the back, you could hang it on the wall or lean it against the wall
  • Dimensions: 7.25 inches length x 1 inch width x 60 inches height