Glitzhome Happy Thanksgiving Metal Wall Decor
1 ctUPC: 0694132714346
Purchase Options
Product Details
This metal "HAPPY THANKSGIVING" sign features its distressed and rustic look. The fall leaves and little pumpkin besides the letters adds a warm touch to your home and can easily attract attention. It will be a great decoration to your Thanksgiving party and house.
- Item Size: 24.02 Inches Long x 0.12 Inches Wide x 10.63 Inches High
- Handcrafted from high-quality metal, sturdy and durable
- Hang it with triangle hooks on its back
- Cutout letters and motifs
- Material: 100% Iron