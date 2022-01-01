Glitzhome Happy Thanksgiving Metal Wall Decor Perspective: front
This metal "HAPPY THANKSGIVING" sign features its distressed and rustic look. The fall leaves and little pumpkin besides the letters adds a warm touch to your home and can easily attract attention. It will be a great decoration to your Thanksgiving party and house.

  • Item Size: 24.02 Inches Long x 0.12 Inches Wide x 10.63 Inches High
  • Handcrafted from high-quality metal, sturdy and durable
  • Hang it with triangle hooks on its back
  • Cutout letters and motifs
  • Material: 100% Iron