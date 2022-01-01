Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Hooked Stocking with Penguin & Reindeer
1 ctUPC: 0694132714424
Product Details
Deck the halls with boughs of holly, then make sure to hang up this stocking in time for Santa’s arrival! Whether your loved ones have earned coal or something spectacularly sweet, this lovely stocking crafted from polyester is the perfect piece for stowing all of your special holiday treats. And with an adorable penguin motif awash in hues of white, red, and black, it’s the perfect pick for decorating your home with some holiday cheer.
- Size: 18.9"L X 10.24"W X 0.59"H
- Set of 2
- Material : Front: 100% Acrylic; Back: 100% Polyester; Lining: 100% Polyester
- Lovely penguin to warm up the space
- Spot clean with mild detergent do not wash