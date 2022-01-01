Glitzhome Hooked Stocking with Penguin & Reindeer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Hooked Stocking with Penguin & Reindeer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Glitzhome Hooked Stocking with Penguin & Reindeer

1 ctUPC: 0694132714425
Purchase Options

Product Details

This set of 2 stockings feature with a cute 3D penguin/Reindeer design. High quality hooked material and exquisite workmanship make it look perfect, not only as a holiday decoration but a delivery of your love to your family members. Unique decorative style will provide a festive atmosphere in any room in your house, providing the handmade charm of a true vintage Christmas.

  • Size: 18.9"L X 10.24"W X 0.59"H
  • Set of 2
  • Front Material: 100% Acrylic Back and LiningMaterial:100% Polyester
  • Washing instructions: Cold water wash. Do not iron. Use stain/spot remover if needed