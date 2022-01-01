Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Hooked Stocking with Penguin & Reindeer
1 ctUPC: 0694132714425
Product Details
This set of 2 stockings feature with a cute 3D penguin/Reindeer design. High quality hooked material and exquisite workmanship make it look perfect, not only as a holiday decoration but a delivery of your love to your family members. Unique decorative style will provide a festive atmosphere in any room in your house, providing the handmade charm of a true vintage Christmas.
- Size: 18.9"L X 10.24"W X 0.59"H
- Set of 2
- Front Material: 100% Acrylic Back and LiningMaterial:100% Polyester
- Washing instructions: Cold water wash. Do not iron. Use stain/spot remover if needed