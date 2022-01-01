Light up the holidays with this Iced Magnolia Berry Pine Wreath. The wreath includes large pine cones, berries and beautiful Iced Magnolia. It's perfect for entryway, fireplace doors, walls and windows and more.The wreath gives you more than just a classic and traditional look of the holiday.

Size: 24"D;

PLASTIC 40%, POLYESTER 20%, STYROFOAM 10%, WIRE 10%, TWIG 20%

For indoor use or covered porch

Timing waterproof battery box with 3 AA battery required, but not included

With 25 LED warm white lights and 0.06W each light