This industrial gear wall clock is made of a rectangle wooden frame, laser-cut silhouette of the Eiffel Tower, and wood base classic 3D movable gears. Industrial/Contemporary style is paired with hollow Roman numerals, making it fit French, Tuscan, Paris, country, farmhouse, beach, Mediterranean, and antique decoration. It greatly adds charm to the decoration of your home and office. Using high-quality Tekken 8828-T5 scanning silent quartz movement can not only guarantee the better accuracy of time, but also keep you away from annoying ticking sounds, thus providing you a silent and comfortable environment. This wall clock has hollow Roman numerals with the beige background. So it is easy for you to read the time from different angles in the room, even from the adjacent room. It can ensure the elderly or others with poor sight can read time clearly. Three-dimensional silhouettes of the Eiffel Tower and the clock are created by a 3D laser cutting process. It is a great solution for empty wall space as standalone wall clock or gallery display wall accent. Durable construction and beautiful statement piece for style and function. Suitable for kitchen, dining, living room, game room，bedroom, foyer, hallway, bar, restaurant, and more.

Made of 40% MDF, 60% iron

Industrial/Contemporary style

3 AA batteries required (not included), 2 batteries for the gears to start spinning, and 1 battery for the clock hands to move to tell the time; Gears move independently of hands.

Keyhole hanger is easy to be installed by the hook and the hanging hole on the back of clock.

Dimensions: 30 Inches Wide x 3 Inches Deep x 17.5 Inches High