Glitzhome Industrial Style Metal Bar Stools - Set of 2 - Navy Blue
45.67 x 20.67 in
Add style and functionality to your lounge or home bar with this attractive bar/counter stool. Crafted with durable metal. Pull it up to the kitchen island for weekday breakfasts meals, or use it to complete the home bar ensemble. It features a tall seat, so you can turn a counter or bar into a casual spot for dining or conversation. The foot rails design provide a comfortable place to rest your feet as you enjoy your morning cup of coffee. Lightweight structure makes it simple and easy to move around your home. The legs have protective rubber feet that prevent damage to flooring.
- Seat Weight Capacity: 250 pounds
- Easily assemble: it is very easy to assemble by following the instruction
Material: Iron
Dimensions: 20.67 Inch x 18.11 Inch x 45.67 Inch