This solid wood and metal turkey Welcome sign will give your garden and lawn a special Thanksgiving touch during fall and harvest season. On top of rustic-looking markings and grooves, the turkey's main body features a handcrafted, colorful look, completed with imperfections for a more natural look. Be sure to secure firmly into the ground.

Hand-painted turkey yard stake is made of iron and wood with stakes for outside use

Comes with three parts, easy to assemble

Has a wire for hanging, could be hung on the wall or a plant on the porch, use it to greet your visitors during the fall harvest season and upcoming thanksgiving day

Features festive fall colors such as orange, yellow and dark red which will surely enrich your home lawn or garden