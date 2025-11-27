Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Iron/Wooden Turkey Welcome Wall Decoration
17.91 inUPC: 0695265883166
This solid wood and metal turkey Welcome sign will give your garden and lawn a special Thanksgiving touch during fall and harvest season. On top of rustic-looking markings and grooves, the turkey's main body features a handcrafted, colorful look, completed with imperfections for a more natural look. Be sure to secure firmly into the ground.
- Hand-painted turkey yard stake is made of iron and wood with stakes for outside use
- Comes with three parts, easy to assemble
- Has a wire for hanging, could be hung on the wall or a plant on the porch, use it to greet your visitors during the fall harvest season and upcoming thanksgiving day
- Features festive fall colors such as orange, yellow and dark red which will surely enrich your home lawn or garden