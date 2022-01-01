Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Joy Penguin Metal Yard Stake
3 pcUPC: 0694132714264
Bring holiday cheer to your front yard or living room mantel with this set of penguins. These stake set is made from metal and features three jolly penguins with hats, scarves, for more holiday touch. Each penguin is holding a red letter to spell out the word Joy. You can stack the penguin on top of each other to create a vertical display, or you can separate the letters for a horizontal display in your garden or yard.
- Safe for outdoor use
- Made of premium metal
- Easy assembly required
- Vertical Display Dimensions: 15.75 inches length x 1.57 inches width x 42.13 inches height