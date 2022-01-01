Bring holiday cheer to your front yard or living room mantel with this set of penguins. These stake set is made from metal and features three jolly penguins with hats, scarves, for more holiday touch. Each penguin is holding a red letter to spell out the word Joy. You can stack the penguin on top of each other to create a vertical display, or you can separate the letters for a horizontal display in your garden or yard.

Safe for outdoor use

Made of premium metal

Easy assembly required

Vertical Display Dimensions: 15.75 inches length x 1.57 inches width x 42.13 inches height