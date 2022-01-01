Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Kniited Polyester Stocking with Pompoms - White/Red
22 inUPC: 0695265887411
It is a beautiful holiday decor centerpiece dangling from the mantel above the fireplace. Create precious holiday memories. Pompom balls are dangling! Cozy feel, thick enough to hold gifts like a sweater. Custom family stockings, ready to put names on them. Perfect Gift for family and friends.
- Material: 100% acrylic
- Size: 22.00"L X 7.00"W X 0.49"H