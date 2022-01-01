This Christmas tree skirt is designed to be placed around the bottom of your Christmas tree as a stylish protector against tree debris and as a mat for presents. This skirt has been designed with most types of Christmas Pine trees in mind, meaning you worry less about sizing and more about how many presents you can fit around the tree!

Fabric Content: 100% Acrylic

Size: 48"D; 0.85 LBS

Washing instructions:Cold water wash. Do not iron.Machine washable.Use stain/spot remover if needed.