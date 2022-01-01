Glitzhome Knitted Chenille Fabric Throw Blanket - Red Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Chenille Fabric Throw Blanket - Red Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Chenille Fabric Throw Blanket - Red Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Chenille Fabric Throw Blanket - Red Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Knitted Chenille Fabric Throw Blanket - Red

60 x 50 inUPC: 0695265887410
Purchase Options

Product Details

This knitted throw is an ideal added layer to a bed with a matching solid color. Refresh any room with this chenille front fabric that can easily be layered atop an armchair or sofa. To give you a warm and soft hand feel with its high quality Chenille Fabric.

  • Front fabric: 865 GSM chenille
  • Size 60 in. L x 50 in. W
  • Fabric technique: knitted
  • Spot clean; machine wash; hand wash