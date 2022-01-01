Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Chenille Fabric Throw Blanket - Red
60 x 50 inUPC: 0695265887410
This knitted throw is an ideal added layer to a bed with a matching solid color. Refresh any room with this chenille front fabric that can easily be layered atop an armchair or sofa. To give you a warm and soft hand feel with its high quality Chenille Fabric.
- Front fabric: 865 GSM chenille
- Size 60 in. L x 50 in. W
- Fabric technique: knitted
- Spot clean; machine wash; hand wash