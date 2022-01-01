Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Christmas Stockings - Red/White
2 pkUPC: 0694132710193
Purchase Options
Product Details
It is a beautiful holiday decor centerpiece dangling from the mantel above fireplace. Create precious holiday memories.pompom balls are dangling! Cozy feel, thick enough to hold gifts like a sweater. Custom family stockings, ready to put names on them. Perfect Gift for family and friends.
- Size: 22"L
- 2PK
- White color
- Material: 100% acrylic.
- Washing instructions: Cold water wash. Do not iron. Use stain/spot remover if needed.