Glitzhome Knitted Polyester Farmhouses Christmas Tree Skirt - Red
Glitzhome Knitted Polyester Farmhouses Christmas Tree Skirt - Red Perspective: left
Glitzhome Knitted Polyester Farmhouses Christmas Tree Skirt - Red Perspective: top
Glitzhome Knitted Polyester Farmhouses Christmas Tree Skirt - Red Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Knitted Polyester Farmhouses Christmas Tree Skirt - Red

52 in UPC: 0695265887409
This knitted tree skirt is the perfect complement to your gift boxes, and makes it easy to catch needles and protect fallen ornaments. Add this red chenille Christmas tree skirt to your decor to add a splash of beauty to your home.

Dimensions: 52 Inch Diameter

Weight: 1.49 lbs

Material: 100% Polyester