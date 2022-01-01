Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Polyester Geometric Pattern Feather Yarn Throw Blanket
60 x 50 inUPC: 0695265887403
Product Details
Throw measures 50inches x 60inches. Old-fashioned look with a modern twist,these blankets are durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.
- Front fabric: 1000 GSM
- Size 60 in. L x 50 in. W
- Fabric technique: knitted
- Spot clean; machine wash; hand wash