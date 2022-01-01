Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stocking
24 inUPC: 0697125530387
Product Details
This set of two stockings is the most necessary decorative piece to welcome Santa. It is a beautiful holiday decor centerpiece dangling from the mantel above fireplace. Create precious holiday memories with snowflake.
- Size: 24"L
- Cozy feel, thick enough to hold gifts like a sweater.
- Custom family stockings, ready to put names on them. Perfect Gift for family and friends.
- Fabric Content: 100% acrylic.
- Washing instructions: Cold water wash. Do not iron. Use stain/spot remover if needed.