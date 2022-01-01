Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stocking Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stocking Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stocking Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stocking Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stocking Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stocking Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stocking

24 inUPC: 0697125530387
Purchase Options

Product Details

This set of two stockings is the most necessary decorative piece to welcome Santa. It is a beautiful holiday decor centerpiece dangling from the mantel above fireplace. Create precious holiday memories with snowflake.

  • Size: 24"L
  • Cozy feel, thick enough to hold gifts like a sweater.
  • Custom family stockings, ready to put names on them. Perfect Gift for family and friends.
  • Fabric Content: 100% acrylic.
  • Washing instructions: Cold water wash. Do not iron. Use stain/spot remover if needed.