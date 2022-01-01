Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stockings - 2 Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stockings - 2 Pack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stockings - 2 Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stockings - 2 Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stockings - 2 Pack Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stockings - 2 Pack Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Christmas Stockings - 2 Pack

24 inUPC: 0694132710195
Purchase Options

Product Details

Celebrate the holiday with this set. With its cute finish and sure to add the perfect finishing touch to your mantel display. Makes a wonderful gift for anyone on your list.

  • Size: 24"L
  • Red Color
  • Fabric Content: 100% acrylic
  • Washing instructions: Cold water wash. Do not iron. Use stain/spot remover if needed