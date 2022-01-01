Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Acrylic Tassels Throw Blanket
60 x 50 inUPC: 0697125530390
Product Details
Throw measures 50 x 60, made of 100% woven acrylic with lovely tassels that won't unravel in wash. Unique Features: Cozy feel, super soft and flexible texture, with tassels, knited style, geometric print.
- Fabric content: 100% acrylic
- Size 60 in. L x 50 in. W
- Fabric technique: knitted
- Spot clean; machine wash; hand wash