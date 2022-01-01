Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Polyester Throw Blanket - Red/White Perspective: front
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Polyester Throw Blanket - Red/White Perspective: left
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Polyester Throw Blanket - Red/White Perspective: right
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Polyester Throw Blanket - Red/White Perspective: top
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Polyester Throw Blanket - Red/White

60 x 50 inUPC: 0695265887413
Product Details

Throw measures 50inches x 60inches.The geometric pattern looks fashionable, the reversible Knitted blanket are durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.

  • Spot clean; machine wash; hand wash

Front fabric: 865 GSM chenille

Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W

Fabric technique:Knitted