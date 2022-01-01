Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Knitted Snowflake Polyester Throw Blanket - Red/White
60 x 50 inUPC: 0695265887413
Product Details
Throw measures 50inches x 60inches.The geometric pattern looks fashionable, the reversible Knitted blanket are durable and versatile. An easy way to add color and texture to freshen your home for spring or warm it up in the winter.
- Spot clean; machine wash; hand wash
Front fabric: 865 GSM chenille
Size: 60 in. L x 50 in. W
Fabric technique:Knitted