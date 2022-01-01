Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Large Glass Christmas Tree Decor - Green
UPC: 0695265884323
Hand blown glass Christmas tree sculpture is an unique work of art made by experienced and skilled crafters. Being 100% handmade, size, weight and color variation may occur. Reinforced packageprotects the fragile items from being damaged during transition. Claim replacement with our guarantee if broken due to unsatisfactory packaging.
Color: Green
Dimensions: 5.71 Inch L X 5.71 Inch W X 11.61 Inch H
Weight: 3.45 lbs
Material: Made of 100% glass