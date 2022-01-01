Glitzhome Leathaire Upholstered Storage Stool - Whiskey Brown Perspective: front
Glitzhome Leathaire Upholstered Storage Stool - Whiskey Brown Perspective: back
Glitzhome Leathaire Upholstered Storage Stool - Whiskey Brown Perspective: left
Glitzhome Leathaire Upholstered Storage Stool - Whiskey Brown Perspective: right
Glitzhome Leathaire Upholstered Storage Stool - Whiskey Brown Perspective: top
Glitzhome Leathaire Upholstered Storage Stool - Whiskey Brown Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Leathaire Upholstered Storage Stool - Whiskey Brown

19.69 inUPC: 0694132711443
Product Details

Our upholstered storage stool features a soft and breathable leathaire upholstered seat with fire-retardant foam inside with solid pinewood legs from New Zealand. The rustproof lock adds a contemporary look. Add this accent piece to any room for extra seating or use it as an end table.

  • Can be used for storage and as a comfortable footrest or stool
  • The lock of the storage box keeps the lid from moving while you sit
  • The stool legs have plastic anti-slip mats on the bottom, to reduce noise and protect the floor
  • Easy to move
  • Assembly required

Weight Capacity: 120 Pounds