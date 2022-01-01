Our upholstered storage stool features a soft and breathable leathaire upholstered seat with fire-retardant foam inside with solid pinewood legs from New Zealand. The rustproof lock adds a contemporary look. Add this accent piece to any room for extra seating or use it as an end table.

Can be used for storage and as a comfortable footrest or stool

The lock of the storage box keeps the lid from moving while you sit

The stool legs have plastic anti-slip mats on the bottom, to reduce noise and protect the floor

Easy to move

Assembly required

Weight Capacity: 120 Pounds