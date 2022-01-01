Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Leathaire Upholstered Storage Stool - Whiskey Brown
Product Details
Our upholstered storage stool features a soft and breathable leathaire upholstered seat with fire-retardant foam inside with solid pinewood legs from New Zealand. The rustproof lock adds a contemporary look. Add this accent piece to any room for extra seating or use it as an end table.
- Can be used for storage and as a comfortable footrest or stool
- The lock of the storage box keeps the lid from moving while you sit
- The stool legs have plastic anti-slip mats on the bottom, to reduce noise and protect the floor
- Easy to move
- Assembly required
Weight Capacity: 120 Pounds