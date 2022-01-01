Add elegant and modern touch to your home decor while providing soft and comfortable seating for your guests. Featuring mixing material tone on tone -- the stool back is made of timeless fabric(342g/m²) with needle punch finish,the front (including seat, backrest & armrest) are made of soft & breathable leatherette with antique finish, both upholstered with high-density and resilience fire-retardant foam(CA TB117-2013 Certificate). It's an ideal seat or home decor accent in cafes, bars, restaurant, kitchen island, living rooms, clubhouse and any entertainment space.

Spacious seat, smart armrest, mid-back with ergonomic angle and built-in footrest.

Seat height (includes legs): 29.53 in. H

Max. weight capacity: 250 lbs.

Material & Color: Made of plywood frame, painting metal legs in shining sandy brown,leatherette/fabric seat & back.

Easy Assembly: 2 bar stools per carton with assembly instructions and accessories.