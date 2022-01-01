Add a bright, twinkling touch to your Christmas tree with this tree skirt. Bring a touch of nature's charm to your Christmas decor with this lovely linen tree skirt. Features embroidered colorful branch and word Merry Christmas. Trimmed with a red border. With LED lights, this tree skirt is a nice base for your presents and can be folded and stored away for next season.

Material: 100% Polyester

Weight: 1.14 Pounds