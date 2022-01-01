This set comes with 2 sacks with words at the front side. One sack says, “Express delivery from the North Pole” and the other says, “Do not open or peep until 25th December.” The sacks are made of cotton linen, making them soft, comfy, and durable. This also means that they are reusable, eco-friendly and skin and food safe. Unique Your little ones will be overcome with joy and excitement when they see that their presents have arrived straight from the North Pole!

LED lights are powered by 3 button cells

Batteries and bulbs are included and not replaceable

Material:

88% Polyester

12% Cotton

Dimensions: 36 Inches