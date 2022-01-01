Light up the holidays with this lighted 3D wooden metal santa wall decor. The cute santa is decorated with corrugated iron sheet and words HO HO HO is printed on the hat. The whole wall decor is decorated with warm yellow light which brings you with dense festival atmosphere.

Size:10.75“L*1.25"W*19"H

Decorated with 8 warm white lights.

Requires 2 AA batteries (not included).

Easy to hang with hook at the top.