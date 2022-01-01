Light up the holidays with this lighted 3D wooden metal snowman wall decor. The cute snowman is decorated with corrugated iron sheet and words Let it snow is printed on the hat. The whole wall decor is decorated with warm yellow light which brings you with dense festival atmosphere.

Size:10.75“L*1.25"W*18"H.

Decorated with 8 warm white lights.

Requires 2 AA batteries (not included).

Easy to hang with hook at the top