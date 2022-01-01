Bring your home with a wintery feel with this set of two lighted table tree. The Christmas tree crafted with artificial heavy snow, and the whole tree is twined by warm light string which brings you with dense festival atmosphere.. The bottom wrapped by sackcloth creates a unique wintery feel, it will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays.

Size: 3.5''D*18''H

With 20 warm white LED light each tree

Requires 4 AA batteries (not included).

Table top decoration/ indoor use only