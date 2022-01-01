Is it cold outside? This stylish Lighted Gnome Snow Gauge Wooden Yard Stake will tell you! Made from metal and wood, this yard stake features three jolly gnomes with warm hats and clothes to bring you holiday cheer. Each gnome is leaning near the gauge, announcing the temperature of the season, and bringing you warm winter wishes. This yard stake is a lovely additional to your sweet garden or yard.

Jumbo sized

With 15 LED bulbs

Easy assembly required

Three AA batteries required (not included)

With waterproof battery compartment, it's outdoor safe

Multiple ways to display - use it as a stake in your yard or learn it against on the wall in your porch