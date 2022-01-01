Add a fun Halloween garland to your door or home. Creepy bats are set on a wire frame garland. This decoration works well on your front door or mantel. The beautiful Halloween wreath is set on a natural twig base and can be easily stored.

Item size: 72"L X 6"W X 2"H

Material: 80% PE, 10% Paper, 10% Iron Wire

Due to its handmade nature, each piece may feature slight glitter falling off

Illuminated by warm white LED lights, this garland brings spookiness to your home

The lights correspond with glitter on the bats to create a mystical Halloween atmosphere

20 bulbs with tangerine light and 2AA batteries are needed

For indoor use