Glitzhome Lighted Halloween Bat Garland

6 ftUPC: 0694132714314
Product Details

Add a fun Halloween garland to your door or home. Creepy bats are set on a wire frame garland. This decoration works well on your front door or mantel. The beautiful Halloween wreath is set on a natural twig base and can be easily stored.

  • Item size: 72"L X 6"W X 2"H
  • Material: 80% PE, 10% Paper, 10% Iron Wire
  • Due to its handmade nature, each piece may feature slight glitter falling off
  • Illuminated by warm white LED lights, this garland brings spookiness to your home
  • The lights correspond with glitter on the bats to create a mystical Halloween atmosphere
  • 20 bulbs with tangerine light and 2AA batteries are needed
  • For indoor use