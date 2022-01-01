Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Halloween Bat Garland
6 ftUPC: 0694132714314
Product Details
Add a fun Halloween garland to your door or home. Creepy bats are set on a wire frame garland. This decoration works well on your front door or mantel. The beautiful Halloween wreath is set on a natural twig base and can be easily stored.
- Item size: 72"L X 6"W X 2"H
- Material: 80% PE, 10% Paper, 10% Iron Wire
- Due to its handmade nature, each piece may feature slight glitter falling off
- Illuminated by warm white LED lights, this garland brings spookiness to your home
- The lights correspond with glitter on the bats to create a mystical Halloween atmosphere
- 20 bulbs with tangerine light and 2AA batteries are needed
- For indoor use