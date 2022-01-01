Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Halloween Metal Bottle Cap Wall Sign
This metal bottle cap welcome sign will give your home a special Halloween touch.
- Dimensions: 14.17-inch length x 1.18-inch width x 13.58-inch height
- Material: 90% iron, 10% plastic
- Unique bottle cap design
- Illuminated by warm white LED lights
- Adds festive touch to your home this Halloween
- Two button batteries
- Ten bulbs with warm white lights
- For indoor use