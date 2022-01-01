Deck the yard with an Inflatable Santa! Dressed for the season, our classic Santa inflatable makes a delightful addition to your outdoor Christmas decorations. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Display this charming holiday decoration as a standalone or combine it with other Inflatables to create a custom scene. Includes everything needed for easy outdoor setup.

Deflates for easy storage. Lights up

For indoor or outdoor use

Self-inflates in seconds for easy setup

Includes:Stakes and tethers for outdoor setup