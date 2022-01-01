Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Gingerbread Man Christmas Decor
8 ftUPC: 0695265883403
Purchase Options
Product Details
Deck the yard with an Inflatable Santa! Dressed for the season, our classic Santa inflatable makes a delightful addition to your outdoor Christmas decorations. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Display this charming holiday decoration as a standalone or combine it with other Inflatables to create a custom scene. Includes everything needed for easy outdoor setup.
- Deflates for easy storage. Lights up
- For indoor or outdoor use
- Self-inflates in seconds for easy setup
Includes:Stakes and tethers for outdoor setup