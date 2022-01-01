Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Penguin Christmas Holiday Decor
8 ftUPC: 0694132711566
Product Details
Delight guests and passersby with an adorable Airblown® Inflatable penguin decked out for the season with a Santa hat and red scarf. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Display this whimsical holiday decoration as a standalone or combine it with other Airblown characters to create a custom scene. Includes everything needed for easy outdoor setup.
- Deflates for easy storage. Lights up
- For indoor or outdoor use
- Self-inflates in seconds for easy setup
Includes: Stakes and tethers for outdoor setup