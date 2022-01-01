Deck the yard with an inflatable Puppy Dog! Dressed for the season, our classic Puppy Dog inflatable makes a delightful addition to your outdoor Christmas decorations. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down, and watch the magic unfold. Display this charming holiday decoration as a standalone or combine it with other inflatables to create a custom scene.

Interesting and cute Dalmatian Dog design

Lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED lights

Crafted from high quality weatherproof nylon fabric

The lightweight materials and self-inflating design make it easy to set up and store

Dimensions: 51.25 inches length x 43.25 inches width x 71 inches height

Includes: