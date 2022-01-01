Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Puppy Dog Lawn Decor
71 inUPC: 0694132714197
Deck the yard with an inflatable Puppy Dog! Dressed for the season, our classic Puppy Dog inflatable makes a delightful addition to your outdoor Christmas decorations. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down, and watch the magic unfold. Display this charming holiday decoration as a standalone or combine it with other inflatables to create a custom scene.
- Interesting and cute Dalmatian Dog design
- Lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED lights
- Crafted from high quality weatherproof nylon fabric
- The lightweight materials and self-inflating design make it easy to set up and store
- Dimensions: 51.25 inches length x 43.25 inches width x 71 inches height
Includes:
- Inflatable Puppy Dog
- UL Listed Adapter with 5-Foot Power Cord
- Air Blower
- 2 Ropes
- 6 Ground Stakes