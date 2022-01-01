Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Puppy Dog Lawn Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Puppy Dog Lawn Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Puppy Dog Lawn Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Puppy Dog Lawn Decor Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Puppy Dog Lawn Decor Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Puppy Dog Lawn Decor

71 inUPC: 0694132714197
Purchase Options

Product Details

Deck the yard with an inflatable Puppy Dog! Dressed for the season, our classic Puppy Dog inflatable makes a delightful addition to your outdoor Christmas decorations. Setup is super simple. Just plug it in, stake it down, and watch the magic unfold. Display this charming holiday decoration as a standalone or combine it with other inflatables to create a custom scene.

  • Interesting and cute Dalmatian Dog design
  • Lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED lights
  • Crafted from high quality weatherproof nylon fabric
  • The lightweight materials and self-inflating design make it easy to set up and store
  • Dimensions: 51.25 inches length x 43.25 inches width x 71 inches height

Includes:

  • Inflatable Puppy Dog
  • UL Listed Adapter with 5-Foot Power Cord
  • Air Blower
  • 2 Ropes
  • 6 Ground Stakes