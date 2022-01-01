Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Reindeer Holiday Decor
8 ftUPC: 0695265883404
Purchase Options
Product Details
Delight guests and passersby with an adorable Inflatable reindeer decked out for the season in a Santa hat and green scarf! Display this whimsical holiday decoration as a standalone or combine it with other characters to create a custom scene. Includes everything needed for easy outdoor setup.
- Deflates for easy storage
- Lights up
- For indoor or outdoor use
- Self-inflates in seconds for easy setup
Includes:
- Stakes
- Tethers