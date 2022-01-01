Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Lighted Inflatable Turkey Decor
8 ftUPC: 0694132714348
Purchase Options
Product Details
Deck the yard with an Inflatable Turkey! Mr. Turkey in his black hat welcomes guests with open arms. Just plug it in, stake it down and watch the magic unfold. Display this charming holiday decoration as a standalone or combine it with other inflatables to create a custom scene. Includes everything needed for easy outdoor setup.
- Item Size: 51.97 Inches Long x 33.46 Inches Wide x 94.5 Inches High
- Material: 100% polyester
- Pre-lit with warm white light
- UL certified and approved for indoor or outdoor use
- Transformer and Ground stakes tether included
- Interesting and cute Turkey design, crafted from high quality weatherproof nylon fabric
- Lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED lights
- The lightweight materials and self-inflating design make it easy for set up and storage