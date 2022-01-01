Celebrate and decorate this holiday season with this Lighted Snowman Porch Sign. It features a cute snowman wearing plaid scarf, with a curved body and a black hat adorned with white snowflake. “Let it Snow” graces the front of this sign in a beautiful font. This porch sign is a perfect decor piece to place outside or near an entryway door.

Jumbo sized

No assembly required

Flat wooden base for stability

Use indoors or on a covered porch

Two AA batteries required (not included)

Lighted porch sign with 10 0.2-watt LED bulbs

Dimensions: 14.57 inches length x 3.86 inches width x 36.14 inches height