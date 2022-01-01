Glitzhome Lighted Snowman Wooden Porch Decor Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Snowman Wooden Porch Decor Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Snowman Wooden Porch Decor Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Snowman Wooden Porch Decor Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Snowman Wooden Porch Decor Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Lighted Snowman Wooden Porch Decor Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome Lighted Snowman Wooden Porch Decor

36 inUPC: 0694132714219
Purchase Options

Product Details

Celebrate and decorate this holiday season with this Lighted Snowman Porch Sign. It features a cute snowman wearing plaid scarf, with a curved body and a black hat adorned with white snowflake. “Let it Snow” graces the front of this sign in a beautiful font. This porch sign is a perfect decor piece to place outside or near an entryway door.

  • Jumbo sized
  • No assembly required
  • Flat wooden base for stability
  • Use indoors or on a covered porch
  • Two AA batteries required (not included)
  • Lighted porch sign with 10 0.2-watt LED bulbs
  • Dimensions: 14.57 inches length x 3.86 inches width x 36.14 inches height